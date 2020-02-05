ESPN the Magazine special edition in honor of the publication of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant (Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

In memory of Kobe Bryant, ESPN magazine will release a 96-page special on Friday dedicated to the late star of the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN the Magazine, which closed in September, always planned to print a handful of commemorative editions a year, and Bryants will be the first to do so, according to The Sports Business Journal.

“We specifically limited this to a test case to get the job done, to see how the process works and whether that makes sense,” Alison Overholt, vice president of storytelling and special projects, told the SBJ. “We will check when and how often it makes sense to do this.”

These special “books” will not only commemorate the death of legendary athletes like Bryant or Muhammad Ali, but will also report on major sporting events such as the Super Bowl or the March Madness tournament.

“These moments don’t happen very often,” said Overholt. “They want to be ready when they do, because these are the people and personalities who are changing conversations and cultures.”

In the special edition of the magazine, photos and essays by ESPN personalities such as Jackie MacMullan, Baxter Holmes, Ramona Shelburne, Stephen A. Smith, Rachel Nichols, Michael Wilbon and Adrian Wojnarowski are published.

Bryant, 41, has played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and won five NBA championships. The first game the team played after Bryant’s death, a Friday night matchup against the Portland Trailblazers in LA, attracted 4.41 million viewers to ESPN, making it the second most regular NBA game in the network’s history.

