When the likely gets strange, the unusual flip to odd professional athletics …

Commencing at midnight on Sunday, ESPN will endeavor to fill the void that exists in the entire world of sports activities with 24 hrs of programming influenced by 2004’s Dodgeball: A Real Underdog Story. Airing on ESPN2, ESPN8: The Ocho’s broadcast will offer viewers with “a entire 24 hrs of rarely-observed sports” programming, in accordance to ESPN.

Sunday will be the fourth time ESPN has aired its phony Dodgeball-encouraged network since it first gave it a shot in 2017. In addition to the Dodgeball Continental Cup concerning the United states and Canada, The Ocho’s 24-hour takeover will attribute the 2006 Krystal Entire world Hamburger Having Championship, the 2019 Silly Robotic Preventing League and the 2019 Jelle’s Marble Run.

For these who are wanting for one thing else to look at, ESPN is heading all-in on Tom Brady and functioning a marathon of his best online games on Sunday on their main community commencing at noon.

Here’s the full agenda for The Ocho:

Midnight – Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Struggle

2 a.m. – Entire world Axe Throwing League: 2019 Globe Championship

4 a.m. – U.S. Open Top Championships

6 a.m. – 2019 Spikeball Higher education Championship

7 a.m. – 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games

7:30 a.m. – Putt-Putt Championships

8 a.m. – 2019 Perfect Electricians National Championship

9 a.m. – E:60 as aspect of The Ocho

9:30 a.m. – 51st Countrywide Stone Skipping Competitiveness

10:30 a.m. – 2007 World Activity Stacking Championships

11:30 a.m. – 2019 Environment Sign Spinning Championship

Midday – 2006 Krystal Planet Hamburger Consuming Championship

1 p.m. – 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating Globe Championship

2 p.m. -European TramDriver Championship

3 p.m. -2019 Silly Robotic Combating League

3:30 p.m. – 46th Yearly Cherry Pit Spitting Championship

4 p.m. – Professional Arm Wrestling Championships

4:30 p.m. – 2019 Golden Tee Entire world Championship

5 p.m. – 2018 Vintage Tetris Globe Championship

5:30 p.m. – E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual

6:30 p.m. – America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: United states of america vs. Canada

7:30 p.m. – 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs

8 p.m. – Slippery Stairs: University Tour

8:30 p.m. – 2019 Dying Diving Globe Championship

9:30 p.m. – Dodge Juggle 3

10:30 p.m. – Moxie Video games 3

