ESPN’s Mel Kiper Reveals Tom Brady’s 2000 Pre-Draft Scouting Report

On April 16, 2000, the New England Patriots selected quarterback Tom Brady out of Michigan with the 199th pick in the NFL draft.

As the tape shows, ESPN’s NFL draft guru Mel Kiper did like the sixth-spherical decide at the time.

19 decades ago currently, the @Patriots selected Tom Brady with the 199th decide.

Since then:

• 14x Pro Bowler

• 6x Super Bowl champion

• 3x Initial Crew All-Professional

• 3x MVP

• 81,693 vocation go yds (which includes playoffs)

• 590 occupation pass TDs (including playoffs) pic.twitter.com/ZJ1Y06m7yV

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2019

But how did Kiper sense about the surefire Hall of Famer prior to he was drafted 20 several years back?

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Monthly bill Belichick and the Patriots picking their long term franchise quarterback, Kiper has uncovered his pre-draft scouting report on Brady.

Prior to the draft, Kiper had Brady ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the 2000 course and experienced him tabbed with a fifth-spherical grade.

Kiper explained Brady as a “smart, knowledgeable huge-match signal-caller” and pointed out that the staff MVP at Michigan had gotten “very significant grades in the effectiveness section this past period.”

“He’s a straight dropback passer who stands tall in the pocket, does not show nervous toes, and does a nice job performing by means of his progressions,” Kiper wrote at the time. “He’s not likely to check out to pressure the motion, almost never striving to accomplish beyond his capacity. He threw a TD move in all 16 online games he begun from Huge 10 opposition, although tossing 15 straight completions in the course of the second 50 percent of motion this previous season in opposition to Michigan Condition. He’s exact, throws a quite catchable ball, and also is aware of when to get a minimal off the go.”

Whilst Kiper might have been completely wrong about Brady getting worse than all the quarterbacks who had been drafted just before him, his scouting report would seem rather accurate all these years later on.

In his year’s draft, Kiper likes quarterback Joe Burrow heading No. 1 general to the Bengals, followed by Justin Herbert remaining taken at No. 5 by the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa going at No. 6 to the Chargers.

