Esquiva Falcao v Ainiwaer Yilixiati added to Jose Ramirez v Viktor Postol

RINGSIDE 23/01/2020

Undefeated Brazilian middleweight candidate Esquiva “La Pantera” Falcao wants to throw Chinese opponent Ainiwaer Yilixiati back in a 10-round middleweight fight on Saturday, February 1, at Mission Hills Haikou in Haikou, Hainan, China.

Falcao-Yilixiati will act as a co-feature for the highly anticipated fight between WBC / WBO welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez and former world champion Viktor “The Iceman” Postol (ESPN, 10 PM CET / 7 PM CET).

The sub-map will be streamed on ESPN + from 8 p.m. ET.

“We have promoted Falcao since the beginning of his career and this is his opportunity to showcase his tremendous skills to a large audience on ESPN,” said Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank.

“2020 is the year I have to fight for a world title, but my trip to China continues against a very tough opponent,” said Falcao. “This is an opportunity to show that I can keep up with all middleweights and at 30 I am in the best years of my career. My amateur career has taken me around the world and I can’t wait to travel to Haikou to see a show for the Chinese, my fans in Brazil and everyone who sees ESPN. “

Falcao (25-0, 17 KOs), an Olympic silver medalist from 2012, became a professional after an outstanding amateur race of 215:15, which also included a bronze medal at the 2011 World Championships and a gold medal at the prestigious Cheo Aponte tournament. He became a professional among the top rank banners in 2014 and is now listed among the top 15 by three of the four major sanctioning organizations.

Falcao, a boxer puncher from the south paw, took a 3-0 lead in 2019. In addition to a decision win in Brazil against Jorge Daniel Miranda, there were co-wins against Manny Woods and Jesus Antonio Gutierrez. Yilixiati (17-1, 12 KOs) has won seven times in a row, including two victories since moving up to the middleweight division.

In live action on the ESPN + sub-card stream:

The undefeated Chinese Yongqiang Yang (13: 0, 10 KO) meets the Filipino veteran Jhon “The Disaster” Gemino (21: 12: 1, 11 KO) for the WBO’s 130-pound belt in a 12-lap race International.

In July 2018, Yang prevailed against the great Harmonito Dela Torre with the Manny Pacquiao-Lucas Matthysse card. Most recently, he stopped JR Magboo in two rounds to win the WBO Global Lightweight title.

The up-and-coming Chinese lightweight Jianhao Diao (2: 0, 2 KO) competes in the six-round game against Eduardo “The Nightmare” Mancito (18: 10: 2, 9 KO).

Korean super middleweight Sung Jae Jo (11: 0, 8 KO) will fight Zulipikaer Maimaitiali (12: 2: 1, 8 KO) for the vacant WBO title in the Asia-Pacific region.