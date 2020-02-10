ESSCom must be maintained, improved, says commander | Malaysia

ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali (left) says the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) must be retained. – Bernama file pic

LAHAD DATU, February 10 – According to ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali, the shape and structure of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) must be maintained and some improvements made.

He said the proposal takes into account the continuing risk of ransom, smuggling and human trafficking by cross-border criminals from neighboring countries.

“It is also closely related to the fact that Kalimantan will be fully developed as Indonesia’s capital within the next five years, so unforeseen problems are inevitable.

“That’s why I suggest maintaining ESSCom until the threats from criminals in these neighboring countries are fully neutralized,” he said here today.

He acknowledged that there was room for improvement, but said that ESSCom has had great success since it was founded seven years ago.

He said to improve enforcement, it was proposed to integrate agencies related to ESSCom’s operations into the agency structure to strengthen their role in fighting crime on the east coast of Sabah.

In addition, Hazani said that several positions in the organization also need to be re-evaluated, including leadership and control, in addition to coordinating assets and personnel, and monitoring.

He said the proposal was in line with the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) plan to establish another brigade on the east coast of Sabah in Kalabakan and the proposal to establish two General Operations Force battalions, namely Battalion 21 in Kunak and Battalion 22 in Kudat.

He said ESSCom’s capabilities are well known in the Sabah east coast community and the public is upset about the news of ESSCom’s closure. – Bernama