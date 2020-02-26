[essential-kern-county-election-formal-retires-a-week-ahead-of-election-day]

FILE – In this June five, 2018 file image, voters mark ballots at a polling place in the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary Faculty in Los Angeles. California’s June primary saw the maximum percentage of voter turnout in a midterm key election considering the fact that 1998. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified the outcomes Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Assistant Registrar of Voters Jackie St. George has retired fewer than a week in advance of election day, according to Mary Bedard, Registrar of Voters.

With the information, the elections business office is kicking into higher gear. In accordance to Bedard, she does not foresee any difficulties on election working day.

Considering that 2019, four election officers have retired or left the business office. Bedard says they have been getting ready for these departures due to the fact 2015, such as that of St. George. It is unclear if the precise day was expected so shut to election working day.

They have introduced in thousands of volunteers to aid aid in the system.

