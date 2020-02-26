[essential-kern-county-election-formal-retires-a-week-ahead-of-election-day]

Posted:
BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Assistant Registrar of Voters Jackie St. George has retired fewer than a week in advance of election day, according to Mary Bedard, Registrar of Voters.
With the information, the elections business office is kicking into higher gear. In accordance to Bedard, she does not foresee any difficulties on election working day.
Considering that 2019, four election officers have retired or left the business office. Bedard says they have been getting ready for these departures due to the fact 2015, such as that of St. George. It is unclear if the precise day was expected so shut to election working day.
They have introduced in thousands of volunteers to aid aid in the system.
