Essential men’s clothing at Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale

From ultra-light down jackets to everyday fleece, Mountain Hardwear offers the right equipment in the winter sale.

Mountain hardwear

We don’t want to bring bad news, but winter is far from over. We still have snow in the forecast and you have planned ski or ice fishing tours. If your gear has left you in the dark in the past few months, take advantage of Mountain Hardwear’s big winter sale.

Well, mountain hardwear isn’t half the battle – it’s not office clothing, it’s real Skale-a-Mountain clothing. Outdoor enthusiasts know this, but if you’re more of a frill than a fanatic, you may be overwhelmed by the options (Gore-Tex or DWR? Puffy or Ultralight?). To help, we have selected four important, fan-preferred pieces of equipment that are absolutely available during the sale.

The ultra-light down jacket: Phantom Hoody

At just 9.9 ounces, there’s always room for this 800-fill, water-resistant layer.

The technical pants: Chockstone Hike

These performance pants are a favorite of mountain hardwear and independent of adventure.

The down vest: Ghost Whisperer

If you want a vest for the office, look elsewhere. If you want to have one that works, get it.

The fleece: Norse Peak Half-Zip

Finally a fleece that puts warmth and movement in the foreground. Available in five colors, all sizes.

Shop the rest of the sale here.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.