[Essential votes future for South Carolina utility’s potential]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There will probably be critical votes this week on whether South Carolina ought to offer its state-owned utility.

A unique Residence committee choosing Santee Cooper’s foreseeable future ideas to vote Tuesday with the whole Household Methods and Suggests Committee adhering to up with its advice on Thursday.

Lawmakers are determining no matter if to allow Santee Cooper reform by itself, promote the utility to NextEra Electrical power of Florida or have Santee Cooper managed by Dominion Energy of Virginia.

The whole Residence and Senate will have to approve the selection. The Senate Finance Committee is meeting Tuesday for much more discussions with Santee Cooper executives.

Santee Cooper is $four billion in credit card debt after obtaining a 45% stake in a pair of nuclear reactors at the VC Summertime Nuclear Station in South Carolina that had been deserted through construction.

Lawmakers have explained to Santee Cooper executives if they have any hope for the utility to stay publicly owned, they will need to set with each other major reform plans.