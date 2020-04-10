Essential workers exposed to the coronavirus can return to work if they are asymptomatic, CDC says – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – As a first small step towards reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers exposed to COVID-19 to return to work if they do not have symptoms of a coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced at the White House on Wednesday that essential workers, such as health and food suppliers, have been 6 meters away from a confirmed or suspected case of the virus to return to work under certain conditions if they have no symptoms.

New guidelines will be released as the nation kills about 15,000 virus deaths and grapples with a devastating economy and medical crises from coast to coast. Health experts continue to warn Americans to pursue social distance and avoid returning to their normal activities. At the same time, however, they are planning a time when the most serious threat from COVID-19 is in the country’s rearview mirror.

President Donald Trump said that even though he knows workers are crazy at home, he can’t predict when the threat of the virus will diminish.

“The numbers are changing and changing fast, and we’ll soon be over the curve. We are up and heading in the right direction. I feel strongly about it, ”Trump said of the coronavirus he called“ this evil deception ”.

“I can’t tell you about the date,” Trump said, adding cases can decrease and then again “start going up if we’re not careful.”

At some point, he said in his daily briefing that instructions for social distance are disappearing and people can sit together at sporting events.

“We expect to be back at some point, as it was before,” he said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s largest infectious disease expert, said that if current guidelines requiring people to engage in social distance by the end of April have succeeded in stopping the spread of the virus, more lenient recommendations may be in order.

He said the White House working group is trying to reconcile public health concerns with practical action that needs to be taken when the 30-day guidelines expire at the end of the month so the nation can “safely and carefully march towards some kind of normalcy.”

If things start to return to normal by the fall, Americans will still have to wash their hands often, sick schoolchildren will have to be kept at home, and feverish people will have to refrain from going to work, Fauci said in an online interview with a reporter on Wednesday.

People should also never hide again, Fauci said, only half jokingly.

“I mean, it sounds crazy, but that’s how it really has to be,” he said. “Until we reach a point where we know the population is protected” by vaccination.

The CDC has guidelines for essential employees

With guidelines for new essential workers, the CDC recommends that exposed workers take their temperature before switching, wear face masks, and exercise social distance at work. They are also advised to stay home if they are ill, do not share headphones or other objects used near the face, and refrain from gathering in full breaks.

Employers are asked to take the temperatures of exposed workers and assess symptoms before they return to work, aggressively clean work surfaces, send workers home if they fall ill, and increase ventilation in the workplace.

Fauci said he hoped the pandemic would prompt the U.S. to explore long-term investment in public health, particularly at the state and local levels. Preparations that were not in place in January must be in place if or when COVID-19 or some other virus threatens the country.

“Every time we get to a challenge, we say, ‘Okay, we’re moving forward to the current problem,'” he said. “We should never, ever get to a hit like that, and we have to rob to answer again. This is historic.”

Even the new guidelines are not dissatisfied with the protection against the spread of infection.

Recent studies have suggested that some 10% of new infections may cause contact with people who are infected but do not yet have symptoms. Researchers say it is also possible that some people who develop symptoms and then recover from the virus are contagious or that some who are infected may never develop symptoms.

According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday, there were more than 430,000 confirmed cases of infection in the United States.

On the other side of the globe, the journey back to normal is still longer.

In China’s industrial city of Wuhan, which first reported cases of the new coronavirus, authorities stopped the 76-day closure on Wednesday. Residents can travel to and from the city without special permission, but they must use a smartphone app that shows they are healthy and have not been in contact with anyone with a confirmed virus recently.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, noticed with a cautious beep from the page and wrote, “Social distance bends the curve and reduces pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But the key to moving current policy is a robust testing and monitoring system – something we have not yet put in place across the country. “

Conservative voices are pushing for an economic and social relaunch urging Trump to oust health authorities.

“At some point, the president has to look at Drs. Fauci and Birx say, ‘We’re opening on May 1,’ Fox commentator Laura Ingraham tweeted. “Give me the best guidance on protocols, but we can no longer deny people their fundamental freedoms.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that go away in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with current health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.

AP medical author Lindsey Tanner in Chicago contributed to the report. Stobbe reports from New York.