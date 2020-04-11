Essential workers provide a lifeblood in the blockade of coronavirus. Will America Reward Their Sacrifice?

REVERB is a new documentary series from CBSN Originals. Check out the latest episode “Lockdown Lifeline” in the video player above. It will premiere on CBSN at 8:00 pm on Sunday, April 12. ET.

With millions of Americans receiving home orders in the coronavirus pandemic, grocery store employees, bus drivers, deliverers and other workers have become an essential lifeline . Often underestimated by society unknowingly, they risk themselves and allow their daily lives to continue to function.

CBSN Originals has spoken with some of these vital workers and many have expressed pride in their work, but others have to fear the security of themselves and their families.

Food preparation worker in grocery store

“Hello, here Do you need help?”

Even in such uncertain times, Jacqueline Torres has maintained a friendly attitude to assist customers in the prepared food section of the North Gate Market in Los Angeles. Torres lived in Mexico City for most of her life and worked as a teacher. She moved to the United States eight years ago and couldn’t speak English, but now she can easily talk to English-speaking customers.

“Everything has changed for me,” she said. “I’m doing a really different job now, but it’s important.”

Historically, immigration has always been a significant workforce in the United States, but has proven to be particularly important in this crisis. According to the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, as of 2018, 30% of California’s supermarket and grocery store mandatory workers are foreign born.

“We always think there are soldiers and military people who give their lives for this country,” Torres said. “I don’t feel like a soldier, but I try to do my best for the community, for the people I am with each day, and for my family.”

Bus driver

“I’m honored to come to work,” said Vollis Lombard, acting as a bus driver in Los Angeles.

CBS News

Bus systems are an essential service for many people, especially low-income riders, to get to work, and recently, public transport has required essential workers, such as healthcare workers, to go Even more important to go to the place.

“And now they call us disaster relief operators,” said Vollis Lombard, a 20-year veteran bus operator at Los Angeles Metro.

“It’s weird because it’s actually written behind our ID. Disaster relief workers say. We’ve never been in a disaster and have never implemented it.”

In New York City, MTA employees are particularly affected by COVID-19, with over 1,500 positive tests and at least 41 deaths. Detroit bus driver died of illness after alarming about a woman coughing openly on a bus.

However, Lombard said he felt that safety measures implemented for drivers in Los Angeles, such as the use of gloves and masks, were sufficient and that he was not worried.

“I’m honored to come to work because I’m playing my part in a miserable situation. I can play my part,” he said.

Delivery person

Cameron delivers food to Uber Eats and Postmates in Los Angeles.

CBS News

As restaurants close doors to eating out and millions of Americans remain trapped in their homes, food delivery workers are more important than ever. Cameron, a Uber Eats and Postmates courier who asked not to use last names, said he was proud of his work.

“I’m sure I’m sick of what’s on my cupboard and have delivered a delicious meal to someone who has been told by a doctor to self-isolate for 14 days. Said.

Most courier and driver of delivery and ride sharing apps, including the grocery delivery app Instacart, are independent contractors. This classification allows them to manage their own flexible work schedules, but does not qualify for benefits such as minimum wage guarantees, overtime pay, and health insurance.

“I enjoy the aspect of being an independent contractor,” Cameron said. Just like me [as a regular employee] “

A $ 2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress extends unemployment benefits to independent contractors that are not normally accessible. However, there are some barriers and loopholes that can leave much without assistance.

Supermarket cashier

Sandy is concerned about her risks by bringing her cleaning supplies to work at a grocery store in Los Angeles.

CBS News

Sandy, who asked not to use her surname, had a plastic bag of personal items to bring to work at a grocery store in Los Angeles. This included a clorox wipe, lysole, gloves, disinfectant and Kleenex. “This is basically like my new wallet,” she said.

Her mask was hiding most of her face. She considered her workplace to be a dangerous environment and felt so anxious that she had difficulty breathing.

“I don’t know what I’m walking in my profession,” she said. “I just put safety first, because I don’t know if the customer is a carrier, not a carrier, or a potential carrier.”

Sandy is a small part of the grocery store employees who belong to the union. According to a 2014 report, non-union grocery store workers earn about $ 3 per hour more than non-union employees. Over $ 3 for overtime and overtime.

Despite her fears, she does not have the financial flexibility to stay home from work.

“Unfortunately, many people in the grocery industry, including myself, need to continue working for their families,” she said. “Honestly, my husband is not very good and we rely on my medical benefits, so I have no choice. My bill needs to be paid. I have no choice. I have a daughter at college and say, “I’m paying most of that. So I don’t want to disappoint her. I have no choice at the moment.”

