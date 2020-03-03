LATEST NEWS Establishing: President to go to Tennessee as twister demise toll climbs to 22 By Nellie McDonald - March 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp By Sam Stockard Up-to-date: March 03, 2020 2: 01 PM CT | Posted: March 03, 2020 9: 39 AM CT People are reflected in a mirror of a building destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25738/1200″ data-largeheight=”800″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25738_960″> Persons are mirrored in a mirror of a building destroyed by storms Tuesday, March three, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped throughout Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding structures and killing multiple persons. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Debris covers a street after overnight storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25740/1200″ data-largeheight=”800″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25740_960″> Particles handles a street immediately after right away storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped throughout Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding properties and killing several persons. (AP Picture/Mark Humphrey) A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25742/1200″ data-largeheight=”800″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25742_960″> A male appears about buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing many folks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Sam Stockard Sam Stockard is a Nashville-based reporter with a lot more than 30 yrs of journalism practical experience as a author, editor and columnist covering the condition Legislature and Tennessee politics for The Everyday Memphian.