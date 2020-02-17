[Etch A Sketch turns 60 years old this year]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[etch-a-sketch-turns-60-years-old-this-year]

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

(CNN) – Etch A Sketch is turning 60 years old in 2020.

The classic toy is “shaking things up” for the anniversary. It’s working with other brands for limited-edition versions of the red-framed drawing toy.

They include Monopoly, Rubiks, NASA and comic creator Stan Lee.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss