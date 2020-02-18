[ethan-dolan-describes-the-touching-reason-he-shaved-his-head]

Ethan Dolan is opening up about why he shaved his head following his dad’s passing.

The 20-yr-old YouTuber shaved off his hair though making a documentary about his late father and his struggle with cancer.

“Well, my hair is long gone. I shaved it for the duration of the documentary my brother and I designed for our dad…I experienced hardly ever viewed my dad insecure in his lifestyle Ever, other than the day he misplaced his hair from the a variety of cancer solutions he was going via to treat the cancer in his brain,” Ethan wrote on his Instagram.

He ongoing, “He was upset for the reason that he imagined his bald head manufactured him look ill. He didn’t want it to glance like he was fading. He wished to be solid for everybody all around him. He wished us all to know that giving up was not an possibility. He believed shedding his hair would influence individuals he was providing up. I wished to shave my head for him so bad so he wouldn’t be by yourself in this. He did not want me to, but I still must have.”

Ethan claims he lastly made the determination to shave his head although doing the job on the film.

“Thinking back, probably I just wasn’t courageous/self-assured more than enough to do it. Nowadays, I’m content to say I fkin did it! I know it’s just hair and I required this to support demonstrate any individual who could be losing their hair or contemplating about shaving their head to assistance anyone who may well have lost their hair, that it’s accurate, it is just hair. To me it symbolizes power. I sense genuinely very pleased,” Ethan concluded.

Adhering to his father’s passing, Ethan and his brother Grayson established up a donation internet site to assistance assist cancer research, treatments, and help products and services for families and patients impacted by the illness. Head to LoveFromSean.org to make your donation.