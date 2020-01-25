Ethan & Grayson Dolan announce a new line of Wakeheart perfume! | Dolan twins, Ethan Dolan, Grayson Dolan

Be excited for Ethan and Grayson DolanNew line of perfume!

the Dolan Twins unveiled its new fragrance company, Wakeheart, on Instagram on Friday January 24.

“We are excited about what will happen to our company @WakeHeart”, Ethan and Grayson Dolan captioned the video below. “We look forward to exploring the world of perfume with all of you and creating incredible memories along the way. Memories that we will remember forever. “

“After years of wearing different perfumes, we wanted to create a perfume that was unique to us because we held them so personally”, Dolan Twins say in the clip, adding: “We wanted to share this confidence that the fragrance has given us all.”

