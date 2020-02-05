Ethan Radaza commutes every day from Indiana to study music at the Chicago Academy for the Arts

Ethan Radaza leans his hand against the piano dresser and listens carefully to the feedback from his jazz instructor. Alyssa Allgood encourages the 14-year-old to add musical inflection to the word “never” while practicing this day, even if he fights sore throat. He immediately applies her feedback and emphasizes the word with his tenor voice. Nothing prevents him from practicing music – including a 90-minute shuttle from Dyer, Indiana to Chicago every school day.

Ethan wakes up every day at 4:30 am and prepares for the long school day that lies ahead. The first-year student of the Chicago Academy for the Arts is out at 6.00 am and arrives at 6.45 am at Flossmoor Metra station. He then takes a bus for the last part of his commute to the Chicago high school.

He loves music and felt suffocated at the high school he visited at his house. He was worried about treating music as an extracurricular activity and finally surrendered to the fact that he should only practice if he went to high school in his district.

“I always wanted to do music, but I always thought I should have a different plan,” Ethan said. “There would not be much attention for music in high school and I would just have to deal with it and practice alone.”

After attending two-week summer sessions in high school for performing arts and visual arts, Ethan knew that he wanted to pursue his dream of studying music there full-time.

Ethan Radaza practices a song with his jazz-vocal teacher, Alyssa Allgood, at the Chicago Academy for the Arts. James Foster / For the Sun Times

He endured the “big” audition process because art is “as important as academics” at the Academy, he said. The teachers have invested in the artistic and academic success of the students, he said. He also regularly performs for seniors at Holland Home in South Holland, Illinois.

Back in his class, Allgood gently encourages Ethan to try another jazz stylistic tool on the word “never,” as they again remove Vernon Duke’s ‘April In Paris’ jazz piece from the 1930s. Ethan loves jazz music and enjoys how he can do everything to communicate the emotions in a song. “You can’t really put it in a box,” he said. One of his favorite singers is the American jazz artist Stacy Kent.

“Ethan seems like a kid with a genuine authentic love of music,” said Jason Patera, head of the Academy of the Academy. “Ethan radiates joy when he sings.”

Patera, who joined the faculty in 1998, is impressed by the involvement that Radaza shows by commuting 90 minutes.

“It was scary in the beginning, but then I did it,” Ethan said of his daily trek to and from school. “Now it’s just a routine. Something to get here. But it’s also time to decompress and think about my day before I get here.”

His family rearranged their schedule for Ethan to practice music. His mother Pamelanie Radaza has adjusted her working hours as a physiotherapist to better match Ethan’s travel time.

Ethan Radaza rehearses ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ with fellow student Sarah Stevenson at the Chicago Academy for the Arts. James Foster / For the Sun Times

It was Ethan’s mother who first noticed his passion for music. At the age of 2 he already read and sang along with karaoke lyrics. He acted for family members at events and recorded himself on their laptop. She wrote him in singing lessons at the age of eight because “he loved music above what a normal child did,” she said. She knew that the Academy would offer him the opportunity to “blossom” and “develop his talent.”

Ethan said his mother is “really good” in supporting him. He appreciated that she paid for lessons and understood his passion.

“My family really loves music, so I grew up listening to music,” Ethan said. “They always played music through everything and for every emotion.”

Classical voice instructor Alyssa Bennett has been working one-on-one with Ethan at the Academy for a semester and says he “got going” when they started their classes. They are currently working on strengthening his vocal foundations and discovering his learning style.

Bennett said he is always on time for school and his classes, eager to get started, and he doesn’t mind taking that extra step.

“Students are all stressed and worried,” Bennett said. “And if a student can find so much joy in their art, in music, in learning, like Ethan does, and sets aside other things and walks into this place with an open mind and ready to go, they can just reach so much more than when we become entangled and cannot go away from our worries of finding liberation and joy and creativity in our learning. “

Ethan will perform at The Academy’s All-School Showcase at 7 p.m. February 8th. Tickets cost $ 32. More information can be found on the website of the Chicago Academy for the Arts events.