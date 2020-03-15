Ethanol and electric vehicle protectors join Midwest fuel plan – News News News – News Information

% MINIFYHTML11d2159f6732404a3ebdc04fa94bb99f11%

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – After years of fighting their political battles, advocates of ethanol and electric vehicles are joining the test against one common enemy: fossil fuels.

More than two dozen organizations have rallied for nearly two years in Minnesota to work on a “technology neutral,” policy proposal to decarbonise transportation that has surpassed electricity generation as the single largest source of emissions. state greenhouse gases.

The group includes ethanol companies, agricultural associations, conservation groups, gas and electricity services, and clean energy advocates, including some who have been skeptical of the environmental qualities of ethanol.

In January, the coalition released a whitepaper describing a concept known as the Low Carbon Fuels Standard or the Clean Fuels Policy for the Midwest, which will reward fuels or technologies based on reducing carbon cycle emissions. their life. .

Proponents say the idea, which is likely to become legislation by the 2021 session, could accelerate decarbonisation in the transport and agriculture sectors. It also has the potential to win the support of lawmakers in Greater Minnesota who have recently raised concerns about equality regarding electric vehicles.

“The clear conclusion of the report is that there are many resources that will play a role in decarbonizing transportation and we will go much further with this approach,” said Brendan Jordan, vice president of the Greater Plains Institute, which brought together the group and the target produced. paper.

The document is the result of a two-year process funded by charity Trust Bernard and Anne Spitzer, the MacArthur Foundation and the McKnight Foundation. (The MacArthur and McKnight Foundations also provide funding for the Power News Network, but make no editorial or supervisory contributions to our coverage.)

Co-operation between fuel supporters and defenders of electric vehicles has been rare as the two camps more often compete for limited attention and funding from policymakers. The proposal described in the report attempts to overcome that tension with an agnostic fuel approach to decarbonization.

Low carbon fuel standards already exist or are under development in a handful of states, and California has the largest and most established program in the country. It requires petroleum refineries and distributors to reduce the carbon intensity of the transport fuel life cycle through efficiency, biofuel mixing, or purchasing loans from companies that supply low carbon fuels.

California’s program allows refineries to buy renewable fuel credits overseas, but tends to place low value on biofuels from the Midwest, and the way it calculates carbon emissions from land use has been a source of controversy.

Stakeholders in the Great Plains Institute process see room to improve the California model by taking a broader look at agricultural carbon emissions. The proposed Midwest version could better offset farmers growing kelp-free crops or adopt other carbon-beneficial practices.

“This offers an excellent opportunity for farmers to be compensated for conservation practices that store more carbon and reduce nitrogen oxides,” Jordan said.

Similarly, utility companies may earn power supply credits for drivers of electric vehicles, with a higher value given to utility companies with higher renewable or low carbon rates. . The calculations will be based on a carbon accounting model developed at the Argonne National Laboratory.

State policy makers would set a goal, according to the newspaper, of up to 20% by 2030 could be achieved using resources in the region, and fuel companies would have to meet that goal by purchasing credits from fuel producers with low carbon.

Clean energy advocates still see electrification as the best way to remove carbon emissions from transportation, but this transition will take decades, and the model proposed in the document could help clarify the role of the fuel by then. Another potential benefit is that it can boost rural economies.

“I know that fuel is not always an easy topic for clean energy and conservation communities,” said Mike Bull, policy director for the Minneapolis Energy and Environment Center, but climate solutions should benefit rural communities. “We need agricultural producers to see the opportunity in this clean energy transition we are in, and biofuels are a critical component of that.”

Most of the Greater Plains Institute participants represented states west of the Mississippi River, but Jordan plans to continue promoting his findings in the eastern Midwest states, where larger populations could trigger significant demand for more policy biofuels. strong.

It is hoped that the states that participated in the study will strengthen existing fuel legislation and encourage lower fuel standards. At least one state, Minnesota, has a governor-appointed biofuel council exploring how to expand its fuel use while increasing its carbon efficiency.

