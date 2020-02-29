ethiopia-marathon-runner-yonas-kinde-aims-for-spot-on-refugee-olympic-group

TOKOROZAWA, SAITAMA PREF. – A runner who fled Ethiopia almost a decade back is getting ready for Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon with hopes of returning to Japan as a member of the Refugee Olympic Workforce.

Yonas Kinde, 39, who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has been training this week with a university keep track of and industry workforce in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, just after getting an invitation from Tokyo Marathon organizers to run in the elite division of the race.

“I’m in very good issue,” he stated throughout coaching on Thursday. “I hope the weather conditions will be pleasant, and (I want) to discover a very good speed for me and document my quickest time at the Tokyo Marathon.”

He opened his instruction with the Waseda College team to reporters on Thursday, jogging little by little all-around a keep track of and stretching in entrance of cameras.

Kinde fled from Ethiopia to Luxembourg for political causes five many years just before staying picked by the International Olympic Committee to the initial-at any time refugee crew at the Rio Games.

The group consisted of 10 athletes originally from international locations this sort of as the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Syria. They competed in observe and industry, judo and swimming.

“We came from different backgrounds, various international locations, we ended up talking in distinct languages we didn’t know right before,” he explained. “In a short period of time of time, we became just one workforce. I felt like a spouse and children.”

The IOC resolved in 2018 to sort a refugee team for the Tokyo Games, and has supplied scholarships to athletes, which include Kinde, aiming for an Olympic spot. It will announce individuals who will compete at the Olympics in June.

“I will prepare myself to be chosen. I’m focusing on that and will test my most effective to be selected,” he stated.

“(Even) if I am (not chosen), there will be yet another athlete for the Refugee Olympic Team. They will signify me and the refugees from close to the earth.”

His private-greatest marathon time is 2 hrs, 17 minutes

“It’s really hard to set it in text, but as an athlete I am inspired by the way he overcame troubles,” Waseda College runner Hiroki Sumiyoshi explained. “Being with him is a enthusiasm.”