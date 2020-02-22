[ethiopia-programs-to-release-interim-jet-crash-report-as-probe-continues]



FILE Photo: An unpainted Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is witnessed parked in an aerial photograph at Renton Municipal Airport in close proximity to the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019. Photograph taken July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photograph

February 22, 2020

By Dawit Endeshaw and Giulia Paravicini

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia designs to launch an interim report into a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash, which killed 157 travellers and crew, ahead of the to start with anniversary of the accident up coming month, according to an official speaking on Saturday.

“We are not ready to launch the closing report and so we are releasing an interim just one which will come out just before the anniversary of the accident. We are finalizing it,” Amdye Ayalew, the country’s main crash investigator, advised Reuters. He declined to give a specific day for the release of the closing report.

Boeing’s well-liked 737 MAX has been grounded globally due to the fact the March 10 crash, which killed absolutely everyone on board, and came just five months soon after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia which killed 189 in a aircraft of the exact design.

Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed in an open field six minutes soon after just take-off from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian money.

Below guidelines overseen by the United Nations’ Montreal-primarily based aviation agency, ICAO, Ethiopia should publish a last report by March 10, the crash anniversary. ICAO is not participating in the investigations into the incident.

Ethiopian Transport Ministry spokesman Musie Yehyies declined to explain why the remaining report was not getting released and mentioned on Saturday the investigations committee is expected to fulfill in the coming months to work on it.

A senior official at the ministry of transportation, who spoke to Reuters on a issue of anonymity, explained the final report was far from completion.

In April last year the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority unveiled a preliminary report which uncovered that faulty sensor readings and a number of computerized instructions to push down the nose of the Boeing plane contributed to the fatal crash and remaining the crew battling to get back control.

Experts mentioned the preliminary doc left unanswered issues, which are expected to be addressed in the interim report, on why the airplane did not respond to pilot and computerized instructions which includes two last nose up recommendations from the pilots about 30 seconds in advance of the crash.

Ethiopian Airlines and a Boeing representative in Ethiopia did not react to requests for remark.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw and Giulia Paravicini Editing by Omar Mohammed and James Drummond)