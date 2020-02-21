[ethiopia’s-ababel-yeshaneh-breaks-women’s-half-marathon-planet-report]

Ethiopian Ababel Birhane Yeshaneh has established a earth history in the women’s 50 percent-marathon at the 2020 RAK Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates.

Yeshaneh gained the race in a environment document of just one hour, 4 minutes and 31 seconds on Friday to topple the past report established by Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei 2017.

“I did not visualize this end result,” she said.

The prolonged-distance runner who competes in observe, street and cross nation situations was the 2019 Chicago Marathon runner-up.

She represented Ethiopia in the 10,000 metres at the 2013 Earth Championships in Athletics, coming ninth.

Pic Credit history: activity360.com

Yeshaneh bought her to start with global medal at the 2014 African Cross Nation Championships. As aspect of the Ethiopian women’s team led by Tadelech Bekele, Yeshaneh finished sixth in the women’s race which introduced her a silver medal.

She also came fourth at the Portugal 50 % Marathon and in 2015, she gained the half-marathon portion of the Ooredoo Marathon in Doha.

