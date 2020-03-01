[ethiopia’s-legese-wins-coronavirus-impacted-tokyo-marathon]



Athletics – Tokyo Marathon 2020 – Tokyo, Japan – 01/03/19 – Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese crosses crosses the finish line at the Tokyo Marathon 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO (Reuters) – Ethiopian Birhanu Legese received the Tokyo Marathon for the 2nd 12 months in a row on Sunday, racing to victory in two several hours, four minutes and 15 seconds along frequently vacant streets in the Japanese capital.

Locals ended up strongly discouraged from lining the route due to the fact of the coronavirus outbreak, and the race was limited to a number of hundred elite athletes, without having the regular retinue of additional than 30,000 novice runners to restrict the risk of an infection.

Japan has recorded extra than 940 conditions of coronavirus, like 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise liner which was quarantined around Tokyo this month. There have been 11 deaths, like six from the cruise ship.

Legese, carrying Nike’s a great deal-discussed carbon-plated sneakers, strike the entrance ahead of the 40 kilometre mark, profitable by much more than 50 percent a moment but missing out on Wilson Kipsang’s 2017 document of 2: 03.58.

Somali-born Belgian Bashir Abdi (2: 04.49) pipped Ethiopian Sisay Lemma (2: 04.51) to 2nd position in a race for the line.

Japan’s Suguru Osako finished fourth in two: 05.29, bettering his possess countrywide report by 21 seconds and locking up Japan’s 3rd and closing spot in the men’s industry for the Tokyo Olympics afterwards this year.

Lonah Korlima Chemtai Salpeter, who operates for Israel, received the women’s race in a report time of 2: 17.45, 50 seconds in advance of Birhane Dibaba with her fellow Ethiopian Sutume Asefa Kebede a distant third two minutes back again.

Sarah Chepchirchir owned the preceding women’s history of two: 19: 47 from the 2017 race.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned on Saturday that the place was nevertheless organizing to go forward with internet hosting the Olympics in Tokyo in July and August inspite of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to cancelling the mass race on Sunday, organizers stated they had limited the variety of volunteers and supplied surgical masks and hand sanitizers for occasion personnel and competitors.

The Olympic marathons have been moved to the northern island of Hokkaido to avoid the searing warmth of the Tokyo summer.

