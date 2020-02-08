Ethnic clashes in Kazakhstan kill 8 people

February 8 (UPI) – At least eight people have been killed in ethnic violence in southern Kazakhstan, and dozens more have been injured.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said local police and the National Guard controlled the violence on Friday.

Ethnic Kazakhs fought with the Dungan, a Chinese minority of Muslims. Those involved set fire to houses and overturned cars. BBC News reported that 30 homes and 15 commercial properties were destroyed during the violence.

RFE / RL reported clashes in which hundreds of people fled across the border into Kyrgyzstan. Some sought medical care in the neighboring country.

Some Kazakh witnesses said there had been long feuds between the two groups, particularly in Masanchi City, where Dungan families control much of the business.

Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev said the police arrested at least 47 people

“It was scary (I was worried) about my family’s (security),” Kharsan Subakhunov, a truck driver who fled to Kyrgyzstan, told RFE-RL. “We were on guard to defend them … Someone had spread false news – people had been deceived (to believe them) and innocent people were suffering.”

Tokayev said he ordered security forces to act against people who spread hate speech and “provocative rumors and disinformation”.