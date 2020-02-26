[eu-asylum-requests-rise-for-initially-calendar-year-because-2015]

Venezuelan candidates have observed it more challenging to get asylum. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 — Asylum apps rose in the EU in 2019, formal figures confirmed nowadays, pushed by a dramatic maximize in the number of Venezuelans searching for sanctuary from political and financial crises.

Much more than 714,000 apps were submitted, the European Asylum Support Business office (EASO) said, an boost of 13 per cent on the year prior to and the first yearly rise since 2015.

EASO said the development was mainly because of to purposes from countries with visa-absolutely free entry to the EU’s Schengen frequent journey spot alternatively than irregular entries this kind of as the boat crossings above the Mediterranean and Aegean seas noticed through the peak of Europe’s migrant disaster in 2015-16.

The top 3 nations of origin for migrants ended up Syria with 72,000, Afghanistan with 60,000 and Venezuela with 45,000.

“Most of the maximize is accounted for by the significant quantity of applications lodged by applicants who are exempt of visa needs when coming into the Schengen Region,” EASO reported.

The business office explained this explained why applications experienced amplified but detections of “illegal entry” had fallen.

The figure for Venezuela is extra than double the full of 22,000 seen in 2018, as the oil-abundant but unstable Latin American condition proceeds its plunge into economic ruin and political chaos.

But EASO reported just five for every cent of Venezuelan applicants were being granted asylum—in distinction to Syrians, Yemenis and Eritreans, all of whom had recognition costs higher than 80 for each cent.

Over-all close to 1 in 3 applicants were granted some variety of security in 2019, EASO mentioned. — AFP