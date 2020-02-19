[eu-bets-on-industrial-data,-new-guidelines-to-capture-up-in-world-tech]



FILE Photograph: Fb, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this blend photograph from Reuters documents. REUTERS

February 19, 2020

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission strategies to build a one European current market for facts, hoping that pooling the region’s deep industrial experience could assist establish technological innovation powerhouses to catch up with Silicon Valley and point out-backed Chinese heavyweights.

The program is component of a raft of digital current market reforms proposed by the EU govt on Monday that also incorporate steps to rein in the info managing powers of corporations these kinds of as Google, Fb and Amazon.

Acquiring lagged the initially wave of electronic innovation, specifically in shopper marketplaces these kinds of as social media, on the internet browsing and smartphones, the EU is keen to make up missing ground and keep away from its corporations relying on data from U.S and Asian rivals.

It is hoping that tapping into the trove of industrial details held by organizations this kind of as Germany’s Siemens and France’s Alstom could drive Europe to forefront of the upcoming wave of innovation.

“We will develop a single market place for information in the EU and we want to cause investments of 4-six billion euros in EU knowledge areas and cloud infrastructures,” Fee President Ursula von der Leyen informed a news conference.

Alongside the one European details current market, the Commission designs to build smaller sized details markets centered on key industries.

It will occur up with a final draft by the conclude of the year next comments from intrigued functions.

The plan will come along with moves by some EU nations around the world to introduce digital taxes on big U.S. tech providers, methods condemned by Washington as tantamount to protectionism.

Tougher Regulations COMING

Other elements in the Commission’s proposals incorporate new rules masking cross-border info use, info interoperability and expectations for manufacturing, climate improve, the vehicle business, healthcare, economic solutions, agriculture and power.

One particular possibly controversial proposal calls for doing away with EU principles versus anti-aggressive information sharing.

There is also a purpose for knowledge facilities to be local climate neutral by 2030.

In response to issues about the ability wielded by massive on line platforms, the Fee is also thinking of introducing policies to stop these providers from unilaterally imposing circumstances for access and use of facts or benefiting from this in a disproportionate manner.

A dialogue paper on synthetic intelligence also aims to set up a framework to govern the use of a technologies used by a rising variety of businesses, with the principles making use of to significant-danger sectors these types of as healthcare, transport and policing.

Extra onerous guidelines acknowledged as the electronic providers act, which could pressure tech giants to choose on additional obligations for their steps and information hosted on their platforms, are anticipated to be introduced to the close of the yr.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, supplemental reporting by Jakub Riha and Maritime Strauss Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Mark Potter)