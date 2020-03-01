A team of migrants stroll through the Turkish-Greek border in a village around the border town of Edirne, Turkey, February 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March one — The EU’s border defense company Frontex reported right now it is on “high alert” on Europe’s borders with Turkey as thousands of migrants seek to enter the bloc, adding it is deploying aid to Greece.

The EU’s commissioner for migration, Margaritis Schinas, tweeted independently that he has requested an incredible assembly of EU interior ministers to focus on the problem.

He extra that there were being “ongoing consultations” among European Fee main Ursula von der Leyen, Greek Key Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and EU Property Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

A spokeswoman for Frontex informed AFP in a assertion that “we… have raised the notify amount for all borders with Turkey to substantial.”

She included: “We have acquired a request from Greece for more support. We have currently taken measures to redeploy to Greece specialized equipment and more officers.”

Countless numbers of migrants are getting unimpeded passage throughout Turkey to the borders of European Union member countries Greece and Bulgaria, elevating main fears in the European Union.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he “opened the gates” for them after dozens of his troops were being killed in airstrikes in northern Syria by Damascus’s Russian-backed regime.

He is witnessed to be applying the migration stream to test to tension the EU and its NATO member states to lend him guidance in Turkey’s armed forces procedure in Syria.

Frontex stated it was checking closely the situation together the Greek and Bulgarian borders with Turkey and “we are seeking into other strategies of supporting EU nations around the world bordering Turkey”.

The statement extra: “We are in near get hold of with Greek authorities relating to further help we can provide in this rapidly evolving problem.”

It reported it was also monitoring the condition in Cyprus, an EU member state whose northern section is managed by Turkey and only recognised by Ankara.

The company mentioned that it was presently staffing functions in Greece and Bulgaria. Its existing greatest deployment is in the Greek islands, in which it experienced 400 personnel, and a compact contingent in the Evros location on the Greek-Turkey border. It at present has 60 officers in Bulgaria, it said. — AFP