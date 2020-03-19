EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

BRUSSELS (AP) — Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator for the bloc’s long run connection with Britain just after Brexit, has been infected with the new coronavirus.

The 69-12 months-previous Barnier mentioned in a Twitter video clip information Thursday that he is carrying out nicely and is in good spirits, although the EU’s govt arm explained negotiations with British officials can carry on.

“I am subsequent all the needed instructions, as is my crew,” Barnier explained from his household, the place he has been confined. “For all those afflicted by now, and for all individuals presently in isolation, we will get as a result of this collectively.”

Barnier’s announcement prompted a collection of very good wishes messages, including from European Fee President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer reported von der Leyen will be examined adhering to Barnier’s optimistic end result. Barnier and the EU chief final met two months in the past. So considerably she has not proven any symptom of health issues. Michel’s push service claimed he is perfectly, also, but will “telework at house for one more two days” as a matter of precaution following conference with Barnier 12 times in the past.

Even just before Barnier’s tweet, the 2nd round of publish-Brexit trade negotiations that was due to get position in London this 7 days had currently been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. London is the epicenter of Britain’s virus infections.

The pandemic has scuttled confront-to-encounter negotiations in between the two sides and has enhanced speculation that the U.K. government will have to extend its self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline to strike a offer with the bloc. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to discuss that concept, at least in community. On Wednesday he reported the Dec. 31 date was enshrined in British legislation, and “I have no intention of altering it.”

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, mentioned “we deliver Michel Barnier our most effective wishes.” He would not comment on irrespective of whether the transition interval could be extended further than the finish of 2020.

“We’ve been in near dialogue with the EU about hunting at strategies to continue on progressing the negotiations, and I think both of those sides have shared their texts” of opportunity agreements, Slack mentioned.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 219,000 people today all over the globe and killed extra than 8,900. About 84,000 have recovered. Aside from the elderly and the unwell, most persons only have delicate or reasonable symptoms, like a fever or cough.

Negotiating teams from each sides have looked at choice approaches of continuing the negotiations in the course of the outbreak, like by video clip conferencing. Mamer reported on Thursday talks can keep on, insisting that the two sides stay in make contact with remotely.

While Britain still left the political institutions of the EU on Jan. 31, it remains portion of the bloc’s tariff-no cost one sector and customs union till the conclusion of this 12 months.

Johnson has mentioned he desires a thorough trade deal accomplished this yr. The Conservative chief stated he won’t seek out an extension to the country’s current changeover period of time, insisting that 11 months is extra than adequate time to protected a wide-ranging deal with the EU for merchandise and expert services.

Underneath the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU, the state can request a one particular-time extension to the changeover for up two several years.

The coronavirus outbreak, although, has lifted concerns as to regardless of whether a Brexit trade offer can now be concluded in time, presented the increasingly onerous constraints on vacation and perform currently being place in position as a final result of the outbreak.

Opposition lawmakers from the Labour Party have reported the Johnson need to talk to for an extension given how an presently restricted timetable has been made even tighter by the virus.

The talks started before this thirty day period in Brussels, and are due to alternate between the EU’s headquarters and London.

Jill Lawless in London contributed.

