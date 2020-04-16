EU chief apologizes to Italy for response to coronaviruses

Europe must apologize to Italy for its slow reaction when the coronavirus hit the country, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday.

Italy was the first country in Europe to suffer from a serious epidemic and launched an emergency appeal to other EU member states for medical supplies in February.

But no EU country responded, amid a scramble for shortage of equipment across Europe, fueling a sense of abandonment and disillusionment in Italy toward the bloc which has worsened as countries such as France and Germany imposed export restrictions on protective equipment as they sought to secure their own equipment. stocks.

“Yes, it’s true that no one was really ready for this. It is also true that too many were not there in time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning. And yes, for that, it is right that Europe as a whole presents sincere apologies, “said von der Leyen in a speech to the European Parliament.

Nevertheless, Ms. von der Leyen insisted that the continent had learned its lesson and had caught up to become “the beating heart of global solidarity”.

Member States have since received patients with coronavirus in neighboring countries where they have hospital capacity, and medical staff and supplies have since been sent to Italy from various parts of Europe.

A health worker performs a swab test on a motorist in Pozzuoli, near Naples, Italy on Thursday. Photography: Ciro Fusco / EPA

“The real Europe is standing, the one that is there for each other when it is most needed,” said von der Leyen.

“The one where paramedics from Poland and doctors from Romania save lives in Italy. Where fans from Germany provide a lifeline to Spain. Where hospitals in the Czech Republic treat patients in France. And where patients from Bergamo are flown to clinics in Bonn. “

“We have seen medical supplies move from Lithuania to Spain and respirators from Denmark to Italy. In fact, we have seen every piece of equipment going in all directions across Europe, from the one who can save it to the one who needs it, ”she added. “It makes me proud to be European.”

She spoke as Parliament prepared to debate Europe’s response to the pandemic, including initiatives to finance a recovery from what is expected to be a historic economic downturn.

Loan schemes

The committee relaxed spending and borrowing rules to give member states more freedom to deal with the crisis, and bloc finance ministers last week approved a series of measures, including loan programs to businesses and to support employment.

Member States will also be able to borrow from the EU rescue fund, with more stringent conditions than normal as long as the expenditure is for health care.

This did not meet the hopes of Italy and eight other member states, including Ireland, that the bloc would accept jointly guaranteed debt, which proponents say would reduce borrowing costs and be a manifestation essential solidarity in the face of the crisis.

But Member States such as the Netherlands strongly oppose this, where there is deep public aversion to what is perceived to be a risk of being left grappling with the debts of the weakest economies.

Next week, European leaders will debate how to finance a stimulus fund for the crisis and will try to sign the next seven-year budget of the bloc, a subject on which there is a division between the Member States who want a less EU dear and those who support an increase in funds to compensate for the loss of the British contribution due to Brexit.