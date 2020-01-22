EU Commissioner Rob Manfred: MLB does not plan to strip the titles for Astros, Red Sox

January 22 (UPI) – Major League Baseball does not intend to touch the last Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox World Cup, said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

In his first public interview since the historic penalties were handed over to the Astros, Manfred told Fox Business Network on Wednesday that MLB will “appreciate the long tradition of baseball not to try to change what happened.”

“I think the answer from our point of view is to be transparent about what the investigation showed and let our fans decide what happened,” said Manfred.

Manfred’s comments came a day after the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a resolution requesting MLB to strip the Astros 2017 and Red Sox 2018 titles and to award them to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The resolution, presented by Council members Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz, cited allegations of theft of signs against the Astros 2017 and Red Sox 2018 and urged Manfred “to recall the World Series Commissioner trophies and to award them to the Los Angeles Dodgers”.

Manfred previously published a nine-page statement on January 13 describing Astros’ illegal use of a camera-based system to steal signs of opposing teams throughout the regular season and post-season 2017. The league imposed penalties, including for manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow, loss of draft picks and a $ 5 million fine.

Luhnow and Hinch were then fired for their connection to the Astros’ attempted theft. The Red Sox separated from manager Alex Cora, who acted as bank coach for Astros in 2017, earlier this month for his role in the program.

The New York Mets also did the same with Carlos Beltran, an experienced Astros 2017 player who was named manager of the Mets in November.

The Dodgers, still striving for their first championship since 1988, lost in seven games against the Astros in the 2017 World Series and were out against the Red Sox in five games in the 2018 season.

Manfred said the league is still investigating allegations that the 2018 Red Sox under Cora are also using technology to steal opponents’ signs.

“We have not yet completed our investigation with the Red Sox,” said Manfred. “So it is a bit difficult to take away the trophy from someone who has not yet been found to have done something wrong. We do not know what the outcome will be.”