[eu-‘concerned’-by-china’s-expulsion-of-wsj-reporters]

Beijing ordered the Wall Avenue Journal’s deputy bureau chief and two reporters to leave the country soon after it considered a comment piece on Covid-19 was ‘racially discriminatory’ and ‘sensational’. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 — The EU these days voiced worry about China’s final decision to expel 3 Wall Road Journal reporters, expressing the transfer was a refreshing attack on flexibility of expression.

Beijing ordered the Journal’s deputy bureau chief and two reporters to go away the country, saying the headline of a comment piece — titled “China is the Authentic Sick Guy of Asia” — was “racially discriminatory” and “sensational”.

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Coverage Virginie Battu-Henriksson stated it was the latest case in point of Beijing making use of visas to hamper the do the job of foreign journalists in China.

“The denial of visas and the revocation of credential in retaliation for the publication of an opinion piece are of concern and total to further restrictions on independence of expression and view,” Battu-Henriksson claimed in a statement.

“The EU is totally fully commited to the flexibility of expression, online and offline, around the entire world. We will continue on to go over the human rights circumstance in our bilateral dialogue with Chinese counterparts.”

The a few journalists get the job done in the newspaper’s news area, which is not connected to the editorial and view segment.

The Journal’s publisher William Lewis said the outlet was “deeply disappointed” with China’s conclusion and asked that the visas of the 3 reporters be reinstated.

The report, created by Bard School professor Walter Russell Mead, criticised the Chinese government’s first reaction to the new coronavirus outbreak — contacting the Wuhan metropolis governing administration at the virus epicentre “secretive and self-serving”, when dismissing countrywide initiatives as ineffective.

China’s move to power out the a few journalists marks a drastic escalation in stress on the worldwide media. A number of international reporters have been correctly expelled above the previous five years. — AFP