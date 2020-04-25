EU countries are allowed to commit to companies affected by coronavirus: resources

The European Commission is now awaiting feedback from 27 EU member states on the proposal, which was made at the request of several member states.



Reuters Brussels

latest update: April 25, 2020, 6:26 PM IST

According to the Iranian Student News Agency [ISNA], EU countries will soon be able to provide secondary debt for the development of economies affected by the virus.

They said the proposal provided the conditions under which EU governments could provide sub-loans with favorable conditions to support their economies in the event of a coronavirus.

The sources said there would be adequate protection measures to keep the bloc competitive.

If a bankrupt company is forced to pay debtors, the secondary debt is lower than the senior debt. Because most of the risk is due to insecurity, debt has a higher interest rate function.

In recent weeks, the EU executive has cleared trillions of euros in various government projects, including guaranteed loans, grants, subsidized interest rates and short-term export credit insurance provided to companies with viruses across the bloc.