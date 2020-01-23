EU countries exclude high-risk 5G suppliers

divide

According to Reuters, countries can exclude or restrict “high-risk” 5G providers from important parts of their telecommunications networks according to new European Union (EU) guidelines. The news means that Chinese 5G provider Huawei Technologies could be affected.

The recommendations are designed to address potential cybersecurity issues at both country and EU levels. Although Huawei has not been named, the company is an obvious target, and the US has also raised concerns. These guidelines warn of a security breach by a third country in the 5G network supply chain and the risk of relying on only one provider.

The document outlining the restrictions states that EU countries have to set a risk profile for their suppliers and that those who are at high risk are subject to strict restrictions. These restrictions include excluding these suppliers from anything that could potentially cause a security problem. It is also important that governments do not rely on just one supplier and diversify their business.

The US has put pressure on the EU to handle Huawei cautiously, particularly for fear that the company may use its equipment to spy on other nations. Huawei, a competitor of Nokia and Ericsson, has repeatedly denied that it performs any type of secret operation.

The guidelines state that EU countries should create a legal or regulatory framework to keep an eye on outsourced suppliers and to limit and monitor access to infrastructure. In addition, EU countries need to audit their telecommunications operators and where they got their 5G equipment from, and explain their security procedures.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will speak on the subject on January 29 and outline the next steps. Many in the EU see 5G as an important aspect for economic growth.

