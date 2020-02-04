EU disappointed US has fallen back on landmine policy

The European Union regretted on Tuesday that the United States has decided to use anti-personnel landmines more widely and regards them again as an important weapon of war.

Last week, US President Donald Trump canceled a ban on the use of landmines outside the Korean peninsula. In view of a possible future conflict with China or Russia, the new policy has not imposed geographical restrictions on the use of weapons that can kill civilians long after the end of the wars.

The office of EU head of foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said in a statement that the American movement “undermines the global standard against anti-personnel mines. A standard that has saved tens of thousands of people over the past 20 years.”

“The majority of mine victims are children,” the statement said, adding that the use of the weapons remains “completely unacceptable to the European Union anywhere, anytime and by any actor.”

It said that both the EU and the US are helping to clear mine fields and destroying explosives around the world, and that “authorizing the use of anti-personnel mines is not only a direct contradiction to these actions, but also has negative consequences for the international rules-based order. “

The new US policy authorizes military commanders to use landmines that are “non-persistent,” which means that they have built-in mechanisms to destroy or deactivate the mine after a certain period. President Barack Obama had banned the army from using landmines all over the world, except to defend South Korea.

White House vague about potential use

The policy change last week quickly attracted domestic condemnation of groups that have advocated a global ban on landmines, who have been widely condemned for their history of killing and mutilating children and other civilians long after the wars are over.

“There are acts of war that are simply forbidden,” said Jeff Meer, executive director of Humanity & Inclusion, an international aid organization. “Nations, even superpowers, should never use certain weapons because of the unnecessary injuries and unnecessary suffering they cause. Landmines fall directly into this category.”

Human Rights Watch urged all US presidential candidates to endorse the goal of banning landmines.

“Most countries in the world have embraced the ban on anti-personnel landmines for more than two decades, while the Trump government has made every effort to hold on to these weapons forever,” said Steve Goose, director of the arms department at Human Rights Watch. .

The Obama administration tried to persuade the United States to eventually become a party to the 1997 Ottawa Convention, an international agreement that prohibited the use, storage, production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.

The exact scenario in which US troops could use landmines outside the Korean peninsula remained vague. The White House statement said commanders could use them “in exceptional circumstances,” but didn’t say what that means.

Vic Mercado, interim assistant secretary of the Pentagon for strategy, plans and capabilities, told reporters that the new policy was developed with “major power competition” in mind, which means the possibility of a conflict with China and Russia. When asked if he could foresee that landmines would be used by American troops in war zones such as Afghanistan or Syria, he said: “I don’t see that now.”

The United States will “continue to lead international humanitarian mine clearance efforts that locate and remove landmines and explosive remnants of war that pose ongoing threats to civilians living in current and former conflict areas around the world,” Mercado said.

He said the decision to use landmines could not be made by a four-star rank officer.