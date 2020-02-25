[eu-envoys-concur-mandate-for-brexit-trade-talks,-say-sources]

Britain formally remaining the EU on January 31 but is nonetheless investing like a member under a transition period ticking down to the end of the calendar year, by which point a trade arrangement is meant to be struck. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 ― EU ambassadors yesterday finalised a mandate for main negotiator Michel Barnier in advance of difficult talks thanks to start out subsequent week on Britain’s upcoming marriage with the bloc.

The paper environment out the bloc’s needs and pink traces for negotiations will now go to a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels on Tuesday for official adoption, while London is anticipated to publish its have mandate on Thursday.

Britain formally still left the EU on January 31 but is still investing like a member underneath a transition period of time ticking down to the conclude of the calendar year, by which point a trade settlement is supposed to be struck.

“We have an settlement on the mandate at the stage of ambassadors, who adopted it by consensus. It can be fantastic news,” a single resource informed AFP.

The newest edition of the mandate, which has been revised a number of situations, “specifies that the agreement ought to enable us to have honest opposition circumstances about the long expression,” the resource additional.

The extent to which Britain will follow EU guidelines on environmental, labour and other requirements is established to be a person of the thorniest issues in the talks.

“The mandate was clarified on all important points,” another source included. ― AFP