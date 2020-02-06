EU heads of state urge Syria to stop harming civilians in Idlib province

February 6 (UPI) – Heads of state or government of the European Union urged Thursday to end the struggles that inflicted hundreds of harm on Syrian civilians in the northwest of rebel-held Idlib province.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell and civil protection coordinator Janez Lenarcic said the 27-member bloc was concerned about the ongoing fighting that had displaced a large number of Idlib residents. In a joint statement on Thursday, they said the attacks should stop.

“The intensification of military operations has resulted in hundreds of civilians being killed indiscriminately.” They said. “Attacks continue to include civilian targets in densely populated areas, medical facilities and internally displaced people settlements.”

An attack by Syrian government forces that started in December has so far prompted nearly 520,000 Idlib residents to flee their homes, the World Health Organization said this week. Neighboring Turkey has refused entry so that they can effectively avoid violence in a combat zone.

The EU called for the creation of an aid corridor and urged the parties to the conflict to “provide unhindered humanitarian access to people in need”. It urged the militants to respect international humanitarian laws to protect the civilian population.

“The extraordinary human suffering of the civilian population in northwest Syria is unacceptable,” said Borrell and Lenarcic in the letter.

Turkey and Russia, which are in line with the Syrian government, agreed a ceasefire in Idlib province last month, but the fighting has continued.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday to withdraw from Turkish observation posts in Idlib by the end of February, or he will authorize his military to act. His warning came two days after seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor were killed in a Syrian attack on rebel positions.