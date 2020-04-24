EU leaders reach agreement on everything except the big stuff

The coronavirus pandemic and the question of how to respond to it has raised deep questions in the EU as to what its member states want the Union to be.

This week, national leaders met by videoconference for the fourth summit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as they struggled with the deep divergences of beliefs and principles between states that the crisis has revealed.

One day before the summit, officials began to minimize what would be achieved. No joint statement by national leaders will be released (a nightmare to spill over onto the video, they said). Furthermore, the issues involved were complex and a meeting was not going to resolve them.

The executives were bought the luxury of more time by intervention from the European Central Bank in the form of actions to reduce the cost of borrowing for weaker economies and to support troubled banks.

In the end, they agreed to a package of measures that had already been approved by their finance ministers. On the most controversial issue, that of a stimulus fund to counter a deep economic recession due to the pandemic and how to pay for it, deep questions remain.

In recent weeks, a group of states led by Italy had pushed for an ambitious goal: Eurobonds. This issue of shared debt has long been a hope for those who think it would alleviate economic imbalances in the eurozone. In this case, it has been promoted as a means of helping the weakest economies in Europe most affected by the pandemic.

The push failed. But his supporters suspended their hopes for two sentences in the speech of European Council President Charles Michel after the summit.

“We have also agreed to work on creating a stimulus fund, which is necessary and urgent,” said Michel. “This fund must be of sufficient size, targeted at the most affected sectors and geographic parts of Europe, and be dedicated to tackling this unprecedented crisis.”

Budget related

Michel’s remarks marked two advances: that this stimulus fund would go to the European Commission’s technical experts to be diverted in detail, and that it would be linked to the seven-year EU budget.

This is practical for the committee, which had asked for a higher European budget even before the pandemic.

The money intended for the budget is collected from the Member States by means of contributions, then divided into grants according to the joint priorities of the block. The committee can increase its firepower by using certain contributions as a loan guarantee, which it can lend to member states at low interest rates in times of urgent need.

The commission said it would present its plan for review next month. But the quarrels will probably last much longer

It is therefore likely that any stimulus fund will be mainly in the form of loans rather than grants, contrary to the hopes of countries like Spain, which have declared that direct injections of liquidity are the best way to help countries in difficulty who already have more than enough debt.

The commission said it would present its plan for review next month. But the quarrels should last much longer. This decision combined the division of the stimulus fund with the current stalemate on the EU budget, between states that want a cheaper EU and those that want to increase funding. And a minefield of differences will hide in the details.