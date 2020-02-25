[eu-ministers-to-approve-negotiating-mandate-for-united-kingdom-trade-talks]



FILE Photo: Employees switch the British flag outside the house the European Parliament building with the European Union flag, as Britain leaves the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Picture

February 25, 2020

By Marine Strauss and Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union governments ended up predicted to undertake a negotiating mandate on Tuesday for the tough task of reaching a offer with Britain on long term ties immediately after it remaining the bloc past month.

The EU mandate aims to supply Britain, which sells 45% of exports and buys 53% of imports from the 27-country bloc, no tariffs and no quotas in the future.

In trade, it wants London not to undercut European companies with lower – and hence considerably less highly-priced – environmental, labour, tax and state assist requirements.

But Britain does not want this sort of a determination, stressing its “primary goal in the negotiations is … economic and political independence”. It is all set to take tariffs and quotas related to a offer the bloc has with Canada.

“We can have an settlement with zero tariffs and zero quotas if we can be guaranteed … we will have common norms …regulatory proximity on the foundation of EU procedures,” France’s Europe Minister Amelie de Montchalin advised reporters on moving into the assembly with colleagues from the bloc in Brussels.

“If we can’t manage this regulatory proximity, then we need to … apply tariffs or quotas,” she claimed. “It’s not a situation of revenge, it is an economically rational placement.”

Britain will publish its individual negotiating stance on Thursday and talks are to start off following week. Equally sides want a deal by the finish of the calendar year, when Britain’s transition period of time ends.

“This is an particularly ambitious timetable,” German Europe Minister Michael Roth mentioned.

With out a trade offer, company contacts would be primarily based on Environment Trade Organisation policies, which assume tariffs, quotas and cumbersome paperwork.

“Fisheries are crucial but also our trade relations, stability, folks-to-people today contacts, and that would make the negotiations so hard,” explained Dutch International Minister Stef Blok.

“The time force is enormous, the pursuits are substantial, it’s a really challenging treaty, so it will be quite tough get the job done.”

The agreed textual content of the EU negotiating mandate, which diplomats stated the ministers would ratify on Tuesday, suggests any new trade treaty involving the EU and Britain “should protect against distortions of trade and unfair competitive rewards so as to be certain a sustainable and prolonged-lasting relationship”.

“The envisaged agreement really should uphold widespread large criteria, and corresponding superior requirements more than time with (European) Union benchmarks as reference stage,” says the doc, found by Reuters.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Maritime Strauss Modifying by Andrew Cawthorne)