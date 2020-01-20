EU Official Downplays 5G delay, security concerns

divide

Thierry Breton, head of European industrial policy, said Sunday that he disagreed with the claims that waiting for European companies to install a 5G network would delay the introduction of the new technology.

The statement made at the DLD conference in Munich on Sunday is just another factor in the debate in Germany about the future role of the Chinese Huawei.

Breton, who is a former French finance minister, said that 5G, which aims to implement smarter cities, cars and artificial intelligence, will require stricter security measures than previous rollouts of new technologies.

He said with confidence that the establishment of this security need not jeopardize or delay the implementation of 5G and that Europe and Germany are “on track”.

This contrasts with the words of German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who said earlier this week that the exclusion of Chinese companies would delay 5G’s development by up to five to ten years.

German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and social democrats, disagree on how to deal with the matter. The Democrats are pushing for a proposal to effectively exclude Huawei from talks and developments, and the Conservatives disagree on whether to support this.

The United States is putting pressure on the Merkel government. Huawei could open “back doors” to spy on other countries when Germany uses its equipment.

Breton doesn’t want to permanently block Huawei, he said. But he wants to prefer more European providers like Nokia when working on 5G technology. His words recalled that of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said he wanted to ensure that Europe does not rely too much on China, as this could lead to strategic weaknesses in the future.

Germany has recently closed a 6.5 billion euro auction to develop 5G technology, and Huawei and other companies will be bidding for future offers.

Huawei said last year that they are confident of meeting German security requirements.

But other companies such as AT&T and Nokia are also starting new projects in the country.

