EU Parliament: consumer protection in AI

Parliament’s Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection issued a resolution on Thursday (23 January) laying down rules to address the challenges of rapidly developing artificial intelligence and automated decision-making technology.

The Committee said citizens should always be adequately informed about both types of technology, including how to reach a decision-making person and how the technology’s decisions can be questioned or corrected.

Under the new rules, any system that uses AI or ADM technology should only use the highest quality, unbiased records, and review systems should be set up to correct any errors. The committee said it should also be possible to speak to human representatives at any time to review decisions made by AI or ADM.

The committee said that ultimately humans have to be responsible for the processes of AI and ADM, especially in areas such as medicine, law and accounting.

The committee also warned that AI and ADM technology would evolve over time, and regulations may need to be updated. For this reason, the group said that suggestions regarding safety rules for products such as toys or machines should be submitted so that people are protected from harm and know clearly how to use the products.

She also wanted to ensure that customers were informed when ADM services were priced for the products they bought. It is also necessary to check whether ADM is used for insidious purposes such as discrimination against people based on their nationality, place of residence or other reasons due to higher price rates.

From here, the decision must be approved by the plenary, which will be done at an upcoming plenary session. A lecture on a European approach to AI will be given in February.

AI and ADM technology regulations have been discussed recently, and IBM recently announced its new Policy Lab to investigate and make recommendations on how to deal with AI issues.

