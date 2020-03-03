[eu-pledges-assist-to-greece-as-migrants-mass-on-border-with-turkey]



A migrant female carries her belongings as she walks upcoming to the Turkey’s Pazarkule border crossing with Greece’s Kastanies, in the vicinity of Edirne, Turkey, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

March three, 2020

By Lefteris Papadimas and Alkis Konstantinidis

KASTANIES/LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – European Union officials on Tuesday promised much more hard cash for Greece all through a take a look at to its border with Turkey which tens of hundreds of migrants and refugees have been trying for times to breach.

The officers urged Turkey to abide by a 2016 deal which requires it to hold the migrants on its soil in return for EU help. Following an upsurge in fighting in Syria previous 7 days, Ankara states it will no for a longer time stop migrants who want to achieve Europe.

Greek riot police have employed tear gasoline from the migrants at its Kastanies border publish, although the coastguard has experimented with to quit boats transporting migrants to Greece’s Aegean islands. A Syrian boy died on Monday after his boat capsized in the space.

“The scenario at our border is not only an difficulty for Greece to take care of, it is the obligation of Europe as a whole,” the head of the EU’s govt Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, explained to a news convention at Kastanies.

“We will keep the line and our unity will prevail,” she mentioned immediately after touring the space with Greek Key Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the heads of the European Council and Parliament.

Von der Leyen declared extra help of 700 million euros to support Greece deal with the migrant crisis.

Brussels is determined to keep away from a repeat of the 2015-16 disaster, when a lot more than a million migrants entered the EU from Turkey via the Balkans, straining European stability and welfare units and boosting support for significantly-right events.

Greek troops and riot law enforcement remained on higher inform together the Turkish border on Tuesday, although there ended up no stories of sizeable new clashes with the migrants.

“There had been only a couple makes an attempt these days (to cross the border). Let’s hope they get the information,” a equipment gun-toting army officer told Reuters at the Kastanies border put up.

Military jeeps patrolled the place and roadways major to the Evros river which marks the Greek-Turkish border remained shut.

GREECE, TURKEY AT LOGGERHEADS

The crisis has badly strained ties, under no circumstances very good, involving Ankara and Athens.

Mitsotakis accused Ankara of deliberately encouraging migrants to head to the border in buy to “promote its geopolitical agenda and divert interest from the situation in Syria”.

He also stated these migrants were not fleeing the latest flareup of preventing in Syria’s Idlib province but were being persons “who have been dwelling safely in Turkey for a long period of time”. A lot of converse fluent Turkish, he additional.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also accused Turkey on Tuesday of using the refugees to “blackmail” Europe.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan infuriated Mitsotakis on Monday by accusing Greek border guards of killing two migrants and wounding a 3rd, a declare denied by Athens.

On Tuesday, Turkish International Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reported Greek forces ended up shooting migrants “in the back again as they are operating away”, but he presented no proof.

Turkey, which hosts 3.6 million refugees from Syria’s civil war and faces yet another achievable significant inflow as the battling drags on there, claims it simply cannot consider in any far more.

Human Legal rights Look at explained it experienced obtained various reviews that Greek border guards were pushing people back into Turkey, which could violate the correct to assert asylum as effectively as a ban on returning individuals to where by they would be unsafe, equally of which are enshrined in worldwide regulation.

The mood toward migrants on Greek islands these types of as Lesbos – as soon as rather welcoming – has soured considering the fact that the 2015-16 disaster amid a perception that the Athens governing administration and the EU are not offering enough aid.

“It made use of to be the island of solidarity but it would seem like the locals are exhausted,” claimed Charlie Meyers, a U.S. assist employee on Lesbos.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Kastanies, Alkis Konstantinidis on Lesbos, George Georgioupoulos and Foo Yun Chee in Athens: Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul, Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels and Geert de Clercq in Paris Creating by Gareth Jones Modifying by Janet Lawrence)