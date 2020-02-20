[eu-privacy-system-warns-of-privateness-threats-in-google,-fitbit-offer]



FILE Photo: Fitbit Blaze watch is noticed in front of a shown Google symbol in this illustration photograph taken, November eight, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

February 20, 2020

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc-owned Google’s $2.one billion bid for health and fitness trackers corporation Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Info Safety Board (EDPB) warned on Thursday, introducing its voice to other critics of the deal.

Google introduced the deal in November past yr, as it seeks to contend with Apple and Samsung <005930.KS> in the crowded industry for exercise trackers and sensible watches.

Fitbit, whose health and fitness trackers and other units keep track of users’ daily ways, energy burned and distance travelled, would give the U.S. tech large entry to a trove of health knowledge collected from Fitbit equipment.

This sort of accessibility is worrying, the EU privacy watchdog mentioned.

“The achievable even further combination and accumulation of sensitive individual details about individuals in Europe by a significant tech firm could entail a higher amount of chance to privateness and facts security,” it reported.

It urged the firms to evaluate their data privacy needs and privateness implications in a transparent way and mitigate doable privateness and knowledge safety pitfalls in advance of trying to find EU antitrust approval for the offer.

Google mentioned it would in no way market own details to any individual and that Fitbit health and fitness and wellness facts would not be made use of for its ads although Fitbit customers would have the possibility to critique or delete their knowledge.

“Protecting peoples’ facts is main to what we do, and we will carry on to do the job constructively with regulators to remedy their questions,” the business reported in a assertion.

European Competitiveness Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who will vet the deal, in November voiced her concerns about large providers focusing on knowledge-weighty rivals.

The European Fee on Thursday in an emailed remark reported it experienced however to be formally notified.

“It is constantly up to the businesses to notify transactions with an EU dimension to the European Commission,” it claimed.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee enhancing by Barbara Lewis)