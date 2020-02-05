EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan due to concerns over annexation of Israeli settlement

BRUSSELS – The European Union on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump’s proposal to secure peace in the Middle East and expressed concern over Israel’s plans to annex more Palestinian lands.

Trump’s plan, which was presented last week, envisaged the creation of a Palestinian state, but would far from meet the minimal Palestinian demands and leave large parts of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands.

In a statement, EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell underlined the bloc’s commitment to a two-state solution based on the 1967 line, which offers the possibility of mutually agreed land swaps between the state of Israel and “an independent democratic state” , sovereign and viable state of Palestine. “

According to Borrell, the US initiative deviates from these internationally agreed parameters.

“To create a just and lasting peace, the unresolved issues of final status must be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties,” said Borrell. “These include issues related to borders, the status of Jerusalem, security, and the refugee issue.”

Trump’s plan was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed it as “nonsense.” The Arab Gulf States also rejected the White House plan as “biased”.

Netanyahu said he wanted to push ahead with plans to annex West Bank territory.

“We are particularly concerned about statements regarding the prospect of annexing the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank,” said Borrell.

He suggested that the EU could consider legal action by saying that all “steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not go unchallenged”.

The Palestinians are looking for an independent state across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas occupied by Israel in the Middle East War in 1967, and the removal of more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from those areas.

However, the plan is closely linked to Netanyahu’s persistent nationalist vision for the region and shuns many of the Palestinians’ core demands.

In Israel, State Department spokesman Lior Haiat said it was “unfortunate” that Borrell had used “impending language” against the country so soon after taking office and shortly after meeting leaders in Iran.

“Following such policies and practices is the best way to ensure that the role of the EU is minimized in every process,” Haiat said in a tweet.

EU foreign ministers have discussed in recent months whether the bloc should change its Middle East policy in the face of growing concerns that US settlement activities and US diplomatic measures, such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, are undermining the chances of a two-state solution.

Ireland and Luxembourg belong to a small group of countries that are in favor of changing positions, but are not supported by any heavyweight member state.

In a letter to Borrell, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn wrote that the hope for a two-state solution was to “dismantle it bit by bit” and to recognize Palestine as a state.

Borrell has found that member countries are “very divided” on how to deal with peace movements in the Middle East. In Tuesday’s statement, he also underlined “the EU’s fundamental commitment to Israel’s security”.