EU reprimands Iran for nuclear violations, sanctions possible – Boston Herald

BRUSSELS (AP) – Britain, France and Germany put pressure on Iran on Tuesday to stop the violations of a historic nuclear deal and stressed that they want to resolve differences through talks while starting the clock for a process that could result in a so-called “Snapback” of United Nations sanctions.

The three countries, who signed the international agreement with the United States, Russia and China in 2015, said in a letter to the EU foreign policy chief that they had no choice but the “dispute mechanism” of the deal to activate, given the ongoing Iran violations.

The three said they rejected Tehran’s argument that Iran was justified in violating the deal because the United States broke the agreement by unilaterally withdrawing in 2018.

“We have therefore left no choice in view of Iran’s actions, but to register our concerns today that Iran is not meeting its obligations,” the countries said in a joint statement.

Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, who coordinates the agreement on behalf of the world powers, said that the pressure on Europe from Iran does not mean that international sanctions are automatically beaten against the Islamic Republic.

The purpose of the move by France, Germany and Great Britain is to “find solutions and return (Iran) to full compliance under this agreement.”

Hours later, Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned of a “serious and powerful response” to the European movement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, however, that Iran is “fully ready to respond to any goodwill and constructive effort” that sustains the nuclear deal. He was quoted on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.

Europeans stressed that they “want to resolve the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue” and have not imposed a threat of sanctions in their statement.

They also specifically distance themselves from sanctions imposed by the US, which Washington has said is part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

“Our three countries are not participating in a campaign to put maximum pressure on Iran,” they said. “Our hope is to get Iran to fully meet its obligations again.”

The 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, seeks to prevent Iran from producing a nuclear weapon – something Iran claims it does not want to do – by imposing restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for economic incentives.

Under the dispute settlement mechanism, countries have 30 days to solve their problem, although that can be extended. If it cannot be resolved, the matter could be brought before the UN Security Council and then result in the reversal of sanctions that were lifted under the deal.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US in May 2018 and said the pact was insufficient and needed renegotiation because it did not relate to Iran’s ballistic missile program or its involvement in regional conflicts. Since then, he has restored US sanctions, which have had a devastating effect on Iran’s economy.

In response, Iran has gradually reversed its commitments to try to pressurize the other countries concerned to provide economic incentives to compensate for US sanctions, but their efforts to date have been insufficient.

China and Russia were opposed to invoking the dispute mechanism, but German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that the three European countries “could no longer leave the growing Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement unanswered.”

“Our goal is clear: we want to keep the agreement and reach a diplomatic solution within the agreement,” Maas said. “We will tackle this together with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now starting. “

After the announcement, the Russian ambassador tweeted to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, that he hoped that the decision would not “complicate the situation”.

After his top general was killed in a US drone attack earlier this month, Iran announced it was his fifth and final step in breaking the deal, saying it would no longer meet any restrictions on his enrichment activities. At the same time, it said again that all its violations were reversible if it gets the economic relief it wants.

With growing skepticism that could save the deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday suggests that the deal might be reworked somehow to take away some of Trump’s concerns when he pulled the US out.

“Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA with the Trump deal,” he told the BBC.

Borrell refused to comment on the suggestion, but again emphasized that the remaining signatories to the deal, which took years to negotiate, found it the best solution to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“We must maintain the nuclear deal and work to return to full and effective implementation,” Borrell told reporters in Strasbourg, France. He described the pact as a “major achievement” and underlined that “there is no alternative to this agreement.”

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told Parliament that “the government in Iran has a choice.”

“The regime can take steps to de-escalate tensions and abide by the basic rules of international law. Or sink deeper and deeper into political and economic isolation, “he said. “We are urging Iran to work with us to save the deal.”

