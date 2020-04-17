EU sticks to virus app development

BRUSSELS [AP] -The European Union voluntarily uses mobile phone tracking apps for 27 member states to apply similar standards and allow national systems to work together to combat the coronavirus epidemic. I am asking you to do so.

According to the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has infected more than 850,000 Europeans and killed about 90,000. Tracking whether someone has come into contact with an infected person as the country lifts travel restrictions is key to enabling a return to normal life.

With apps like these, you don’t have to do the time-consuming and labor-intensive work of asking the sick person to find out where they picked them up.

In the new set of guidelines, the European Commission states that public trust is paramount to the functioning of the system.

“Apps like these can only reach their full potential when many people use them, so we want to give Europeans confidence in these apps. “, Said Commissioner spokesman Johannes Burke. “It’s basically that the introduction and use of the application are voluntary.”

Concerns are widespread about the potentially invasive nature of tracking people’s movements, or the risk of their data being shared with unknown authorities without their consent. To date, European consumer groups have regularly warned about the privacy risks posed by the use of online health devices.

The Commission said the platforms should be managed by public health authorities and dismantled when they are no longer needed. Their use is voluntary and no one should be punished for deciding not to download.

The app works via a Bluetooth wireless connection and should work even if the other cell phone location services are not activated. Ideally, the data will be protected by state-of-the-art encryption and retained for as long as necessary, the committee said.

“We don’t recommend using a personal location for this. I say it’s not really necessary,” he said. “The idea of ​​tracing is not to know that the user may have it, but to have contacted someone who may have it.”

In essence, it’s who, not where. The idea is to alert you when you are approaching and alert the infected person for a period of time, but not record exactly where the contact was made.

Next, the app should provide advice on the best next steps, such as whether to self-isolate, where to test, what to do to manage the symptoms, and so on. It also enables communication between the patient and the doctor.

It’s unlikely that one app will be developed across Europe, but the Commission said that adjusting the national system is important given that many people commute to neighboring countries. Said.

