The main European banking regulator, a branch of the ECB, is trying to facilitate the merger of the continent’s financial lenders.

The logic is that the move will help boost a backward economy.

The regulator is responsible for covering the largest banks in the eurozone and, according to bankers, regulators and analysts, has so far only publicly announced the weakening of its stance on mergers, although some officials have recently spoken publicly about the problem.

This is in sharp contrast to the position previously held by the supervisory authority, which strongly opposed such mergers.

The easing of the regulator’s stance is due to the slowdown in the banking sector in Europe. According to the Wall Street Journal, low interest rates among the country’s fragmented banks are being lost to bank loan margins.

The merger may allow banks to compete with larger US competitors, experts say. European return on equity is around 6 percent, which is only about half the return on its US counterparts. Jérôme Legras, Head of Research at Axiom Alternative Investments, suspected that the ECB has realized that it needs help to correct the negative interest rates that it sees.

Due to disagreements regarding the composition of the Board of Directors, the management and the shareholder structure, it has traditionally been difficult for European banks to forge and merge alliances. A merger between German lenders Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG has failed in recent years due to the costs and difficulties associated with terminating the merger.

And bankers were skeptical about whether the ECB would be really flexible enough to make things palatable to all parties to a merger. An official said that the ECB’s tendency to be risk averse could prevent drastic changes.

Changing attitudes towards mergers could help smaller banks become open to the idea. Germany has more than 1,500 banks, Italy has 500, France has 400 and Spain has 200.

The pressure from governments at the end of last year to push fiscal measures to supplement the economy, as well as an economic stimulus package with a lower deposit rate, triggered fears of an impending recession.

