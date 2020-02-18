[EU tax commissioner slams U.S. strategies on tech tax]



FILE Image: European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni addresses a news meeting on the EU’s winter financial forecast, in Brussels Belgium February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photograph

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A world wide reform of the taxation of corporate digital revenues is extremely unlikely if the United States proceeds backing a “safe harbor” plan which would let firms to select how to be taxed, European Union tax commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

Out-of-date cross-border tax procedures are set to be rewritten below a joint pledge from 137 states to reform a technique that has been strained to breaking level by companies like Amazon, Fb and Google which have booked revenue in very low-tax nations like Ireland, no subject where their consumers are situated.

A worldwide offer is important to stay clear of trade wars and distinctive nationwide taxes on digital revenues, but is complex by diverging positions.

The U.S. has in basic principle approved the reform but has proposed to give multinational providers the alternative of becoming taxed underneath present principles or the long term preparations which are below negotiation at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Improvement (OECD), a world-wide physique accountable for tax standards.

The U.S. proposal “will in point make a world remedy pretty improbable”, Gentiloni informed lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels.

He additional, on the other hand, that he was still self-assured in a preliminary deal in July, which could be facilitated by talks at a G20 meeting of finance ministers from the world’s most industrialized countries from Feb. 20-23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated that if no compromise was attained at international level by the end of the 12 months, the EU Commission would suggest improvements at EU amount.

An EU overhaul on electronic taxes has, having said that, unsuccessful in previous years because of to opposition from Eire and other small-tax international locations.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Ed Osmond)