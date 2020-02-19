[EU to unveil ideas to boost European firms, rein in U.S. tech giants]



FILE Picture: Fb, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this blend image from Reuters documents. REUTERS

February 19, 2020

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Wednesday launch the to start with of a raft of proposals to aid European organizations exploit their rich trove of industrial data and at the exact time rein in on the net giants Fb Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Amazon.com Inc .

The knowledge system and synthetic intelligence discussion papers are element of a larger scheme to assist European providers superior compete with U.S. tech giants and point out-aided Chinese providers in the digital environment.

European digital and antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and European marketplace main Thierry Breton will existing the proposals all over noon. They will arrive up with a remaining draft by the finish of the yr pursuing opinions from intrigued events.

The core of the EU’s data system is the creation of a single European info market and lesser information marketplaces centered on crucial industries, according to a draft noticed by Reuters very last thirty day period.

Other things include things like new guidelines masking cross-border info use, data interoperability and standards related to producing, climate alter, the vehicle market, health care, money solutions, agriculture and energy.

A person of the probably controversial proposals calls for doing absent with EU levels of competition policies in opposition to anti-competitive knowledge sharing.

In reaction to problems about the power wielded by huge on the web platforms, the Fee is also considering introducing rules to halt these providers from unilaterally imposing ailments for access and use of details or benefiting from this in a disproportionate fashion.

The dialogue paper on synthetic intelligence aims to set up a framework to govern the use of this technologies used by an raising quantity of businesses, a draft witnessed by Reuters confirmed. The guidelines would apply to large-hazard sectors this sort of as health care, transportation and predictive policing.

Much more onerous policies recognised as the electronic solutions act, which could power the tech giants to acquire on a lot more duties for their actions and articles hosted on their platforms, are anticipated to be announced in the direction of the stop of the yr.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Modifying by Lisa Shumaker)