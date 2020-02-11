EU warns Britain against “illusion” of financial services in trade talks | money

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks flanked by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier during a debate on a new EU-UK partnership after Brexit in the European Parliament, Strasbourg, France, 11 February 2020. – AFP pic

STRASBOURG, February 11 – EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier today warned the UK of unrealistic expectations of its valued financial services sector during the post-Brexit trade talks with Europe.

“There must be no illusion on this issue: there will be no general, global or permanent equivalence in financial services,” Barnier told MEPs during a plenary session of the European Parliament in the city of Strasbourg in eastern France.

His unusually firm statement came after British finance minister Sajid Javid today vowed to build a “lasting relationship” for financial services under a Brexit trade deal, as he plans to do in the coming months.

This would address “the long-term needs” of the financial industry and “create the certainty that internationally mobile companies can rely on,” added Javid.

Britain left the European Union on January 31 after almost half a century of membership – and the transition period after Brexit ends on December 31.

During the transition, the fate of the City of London’s financial center will be a major concern in the trade talks with Brussels that are intended to give Britain access to the European market in the form of temporary agreements called “equivalence”.

Barnier insisted that equivalence was a one-way street, decided by Brussels on the basis of a regular assessment of the compatibility of UK financial rules with the EU.

“We will remain in control of these instruments and remain autonomous to make decisions,” said the former French minister. – AFP

