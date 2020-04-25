Eugenie Bouchard issues supporters on PlayStation ahead of digital event together with Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has invited enthusiasts to problem her on PlayStation as she prepares for an approaching virtual event.

The 26-12 months-previous posted on her Instagram web page about the recreation Tennis Planet Tour with a collection of pictures from the sport.

Just one highlighted her having on tennis legend John McEnroe in a recreation.

Geniebouchard Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard challenged supporters to a match of online tennis

Geniebouchard Instagram

Bouchard is making ready for the digital event

She then posted her username and encouraged supporters to add her and obstacle her to a match.

Bouchard also posted a screenshot of a message she received from a supporter stating ‘we performed online’.

She wrote: “Dude I know and you quit the match due to the fact you ended up profitable also quickly. Not neat.”

Geniebouchard Instagram

Bouchard is getting ready for a digital event that also will involve the likes of Rafael Nadal

Bouchard will be participating in in the Mutua Madrid Open Digital Pro versus a number of tennis stars all over the globe.

Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray are between the 24 players to have verified their participation in the tournament.

It will be a knockout design match and will help raise money to assistance individuals affected by coronavirus.

Tennis has been severely influenced by COVID-19, like most sporting activities close to the world, with tournaments either delayed or cancelled all with each other.

Wimbledon has now been cancelled whilst the US Open and French Open are hoped to just take area in September.