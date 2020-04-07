Eunkwang BTOB Celebrates Return Of Military Service With Fans, Supporting Her Leader Again

On April 7, Eunkwang created BTOB on YouTube to celebrate the return of compulsory military service.

She greeted the fans with his remarks, “I feel it. I become the leader BtoB, Eunkwang Seo, who has returned to be a civilian now. Everyone, good to see you. What you have been successful?”

He started broadcasting in that military uniform and said, “I was discharged without any accidents. I ate three meals and slept early and got up early and exercised a lot. I gained 5-6 kg (11-13 lbs). I worked. a lot, so the weight is scattered around the muscles. “

Staff members at Cube Entertainment have prepared a cake for the stripping ceremony. Eunkwang thanks to the broadcaster to set up the live broadcast, and said, “Now I’ve thrown out and has a lifetime of 31 years. I feel that people are finally the military would give regarding the feeling was. Because I’m old, I feel like I’m forgetting . What should I was, I want to spend the second time in my life with all of them. “

She then changed into a pink coat and was given a plate of fried chicken. She said, “I asked what I wanted to do in this live broadcast. I set a lot today. I did gymnastics training yesterday. I asked her to prepare chicken. Chicken has a lot of protein, so I have to eat to prevent muscle loss.”

Eunkwang shares stories from the military, including updates on Highlight Yoon Doojoon (both used as Cube labels) and CNU B1A4. Eunkwang says, “After coming in, I have been in the training facility for over a month (with Yoon Doojoon.) I’ve been very friendly with him, so I like it. Personally, I feel trustworthy in him. group, I can trust her. When they train, they were all to come and the mood is very good. my friends that I wanted to get the ceremony miserable now. I want to complete the rest of the service with Doojoon, but we were sent to the unit to another. that’s naughty, we were sent to a unit which meant we couldn’t see each other after the first month and a half. ”

She adds, “I’m grateful for a message online that sent him. Soldiers have divided the letters into three categories: one for me, one for Doojoon, and one for ordinary soldiers. I thank you for showing your support, but it can be difficult to assistant jobs teacher. “

About CNU, she said, “I went out when she called me, said that she would go to the military. He was assigned to the unit that were with me. He was a senior in the music industry, but my son was in the military, so enjoyable. We are close, so we not junior-high, just like hyung-dongengeng. We’ve been in the military for a long time. I think we’ve been in the same unit since last March. We also performed in military bands together and sang together. “

Eunkwang added that he also met Melodies (BTOB’s fandom name) as well as an army! “There’s a Melody in the army,” he said. “About four or five. I like being a partner with Melody. Of course I’m proud of it. I’m proud of my life, I feel like I can do it together.”

When asked if he is now being reinstated as a BTOB leader, he replied, “Of course I am a leader. I am a leader forever.” Before registering with Eunkwang, the leader’s mantle went to Minhyuk. After Minhyuk entered the army, Yook Sungjae (youngest member) became the leader.

“The current leader is Sungjae, and he’s doing a great job,” Eunkwang said. “I heard that he really likes being a leader, but Sungjae is really good. He worked hard for two years. Now I’ll take it back.”

Eunkwang began compulsory military service in August 2018 as an active duty soldier and served in the special forces after being assigned to the Special War Command. Minhyuk and Changsub are still in service and are expected to be released later this year.

