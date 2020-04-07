Eunkwang is officially BTW ‘Sharing Plans To Open And Message To Members in the Military

Eunkwang BTOB is back from the military!

Following his dismissal from the military on April 7, Eunkwang BTOB engaged in interviews with TV Reports and talked about future plans. He started the interview saying, “I feel safe and well thanks to Melody (the BTOB fan club) who has given me support and support, and I am very grateful.”

Her show, “It was like I started life second. Like I have been born again. I was quite terrifying back to the community after a break of two years, and even though I was afraid, I was excited because I could sing for many people and give happiness again. I love you all.

When asked about the response from members about his return, Eunkwang said, “Of course he was very grateful, but as expected, he said,” Have you been dumped? “Make sure the time is up to speed.” To Changsub and Minhyuk, who served in the army, he said, “Time seems to have stopped during military life, but when you look back, you were surprised that I was thrown out. Minhyuk and Changsub, you know what I feel because you are still in the military, But, I’m proud of you both for protecting our country!

In his later work, Eunkwang points out, “I have to sing for Melody, and I want to participate in museums and various exhibitions. Once thrown away, I was overwhelmed by my passion, even though I could chew on iron, so I would run somewhere called . “

Eunkwang wrapped up in the words, “Melody is so good, from the day before I did, I saw your greetings and said that you have been waiting and happy. I am very happy to see your post as a sleepless night. I thank you very much for you should wait and support as all you really suffer in the long military. I will return doubled twice gratitude to each of them. I’m certainly thankful, and I love you without limit, Melody. “

Eunkwang enlisted in the army in August 2018 as an active duty soldier, and he proved to be an exemplary soldier by serving in special forces after being assigned to the Special Forces Command. During the service, Eunkwang also praised for acting philanthropic she donated 20 million won (about $ 16,340) to exclude those who are affected by wildfires Gangwon Province in 2019, the equivalent of the Heart Foundation of Korea, and 10 million won (about $ 8,170) to the Association Korea Insulin Diabetes Disease.

Long lively through the promotion of music, musicals, and a variety of programs before signing up, fans are looking forward to their activities after returning. In addition, BTOB’s Changesub and Minhyuk are also expected to be released in August and September.

