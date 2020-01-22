Eurazeo taps on Citi, Evercore unloads the planet

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

French buyout fund Eurazeo has commissioned Citigroup and Evercore to sell its payment company Planet, Reuters reported on Wednesday (January 22), citing three sources.

Eurazeo plans to launch an auction process in March to benefit from payments for e-commerce and smartphones.

Citi and Evercore prevailed last month to negotiate the sale after they reached an agreement with Silver Lake to merge Planet Blue’s competitor Global Blue with Far Point, which was founded by the hedge fund Third Point, according to the news agency ,

Planet is headquartered in Galway, Ireland and offers payment services and tax refunds to over 400,000 sellers and 100 partner banks.

Eurazeo acquired NASDAQ-listed Planet in 2017 for an investment of 109 million euros through the Fintrax Group.

According to sources, Eurazeo plans to “pay out 15 to 20 times Planet’s core profit, which exceeds 100 million euros,” two of the sources said. The price is expected to be over EUR 1.5 billion.

Asian and Western companies are “included in the sale” along with other mutual funds, one source said.

Planet competitor Adyen, listed in Amsterdam in 2018, is supported by General Atlantic and Temasek. Adyen processes payments for Airbnb and Netflix. Its valuation is € 23.5 billion and is trading at 56 times its expected core profit.

“Growth in payment systems has kept deals going, even as potential mergers in other sectors have stalled due to concerns about trade tensions and a global economic slowdown,” the report said.

In February 2019, planet rival Adyen launched a new payment service based on open banking. It was introduced as an alternative to card payments and is designed to take advantage of the EU Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which requires banks to create APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for third parties to initiate payments for consumers.

Ayden takes care of the payment flow between banks and dealers. Open banking payments are authenticated between consumers and their banks so that merchants can avoid fraud chargebacks.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.